Laurens 10-Under LL Stars pushed to brink

The Laurens 10-Under All-Star Little League Baseball Team saw its undefeated run in the state tournament end Tuesday night as rival Northwood scored the first six runs and pulled away to a 10-1 victory at Laurens City Park, in the final game of the championship bracket.

The victory gives Northwood an extra day of rest before Thursday’s final, while Laurens will need to beat the survivor of the Greenville-Irmo contest in Wednesday’s consolation bracket final to earn a rematch with Northwood. If Laurens gets through Wednesday night’s contest, it will need to defeat Northwood twice in two days (Thursday and Friday) to win the state title.

Dee Suber had the lone RBI in the game for Laurens on a sixth-inning single to right. The hit drove in Wyatt Pinson, who had singled with two out.

Look for a full report on this game, and Wednesday’s contest, in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.