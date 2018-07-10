Cross Hill, S.C.

John Allen Livingston, age 70, of Cross Hill and husband of Joyce Pittman Livingston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Laurens County Hospice House following a long, courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer.

Born in Clinton, S.C., on October 19, 1947, he was the son of the late John Newton and Elizabeth Workman Livingston. He was a 1965 graduate of Clinton High School and graduated with honors from Clemson University in 1969. He served with the Greenwood County Clemson Extension for several years before starting his long career with AgSouth Farm Credit in 1973. He retired after 43 years in December of 2015 as regional vice-president. He immediately returned to work as a licensed real estate agent, forming Bush River Realty.

John was a devoted lifelong member of Cross Hill First Baptist Church, where he has served as Deacon, chairman of Deacons, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and on various church committees over the years. He was instrumental in organizing and starting the rural fire service in Laurens County and served long-term as President of the Cross Hill Fire Department. He served on the Board of Directors for Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and Farm Bureau. He was a member of Laurens Rotary Club, SC Realtors Association, Laurens County Cattlemen’s Association, and SC Young Farmers Association. He was recently honored as a recipient of the Henry Laurens Award for Service.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Cross Hill First Baptist Church. Interment will be in Cross Hill Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at Cross Hill First Baptist Church on Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.