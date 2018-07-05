McCormick, S.C.

Charles David Watts, Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Mountville, S.C., he was the son of the late James Hudgens and Gladys Armstrong Watts. Mr. Watts was a Distinguished Military Graduate of Presbyterian College and earned a Masters Degree from Northwestern State University. He was retired from the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church in McCormick and was a former member of Rolesville Baptist Church in Rolesville, NC. Mr. Watts was a former resident of Wake Forest, NC prior to moving to McCormick, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel, with military honors provided by the Campbell Patriots Honor Guard, will be at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary, 3205 North Highway 81, Anderson, S.C.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com