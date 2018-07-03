Dateline – Cross Hill, S.C.

Wesley Franklin Noffz, 79, resident of Cross Hill, died Tuesday July 3, 2018 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Cross Hill January 21, 1939, he was a son of the late William and Mattie Culbertson Noffz. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and was a US Army Veteran having served as an MP at the White House during the Kennedy administration and was also a member of the Honor Guard Team. Wesley was a self-employed farmer and cattle farmer.

He was a member of Liberty Springs (PCA) Presbyterian Church of America.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 6, in the Social Hall of Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes.

