Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Louise Baker Rambo, wife of James T. Rambo, Sr., of 107 Lemon Tree Trail passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

She was born in Winnsboro, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Leroy and Minnie Lee Baker.

Louise was a graduate of Mt. Zion Institute High School in Winnsboro, S.C., and Columbia Hospital School of Nursing. She attended Laurens First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Searchers Sunday School Class. She retired in 2009 after 48 years of medical service.

The Celebration of Life and Resurrection will be held Saturday, July 7, at 2:00 p.m., at Laurens First UMC. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. The burial will be private.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens