Dateline – Waterloo, S.C.

Janice V. Murphy, age 71, of 5 Tierra Drive, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Laurens, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Marion Armstrong and the late Johnnie Ruth Cash.

Mrs. Murphy formerly worked at WLBG Radio as a morning host. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Murphy was predeceased by her brother, Steve Kirby.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens