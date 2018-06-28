John Paul Cunningham, 86 of Chattanooga, Tenn. died on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

He was born to the late Fred and Ruth Cunningham of Laurens, S.C. John graduated in 1953 from the University of South Carolina, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force Aviation Cadet Program. As a pilot, John rose to the rank of Captain, flying many missions in Korea. From there, he was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base where he met the love of his life and married Reba Wood, recently celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary. John and Reba are members of the First Baptist Church of Greenville.

The family will conduct a private memorial service honoring John’s life.

Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.