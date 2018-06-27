PC men’s soccer schedule released

The Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s soccer team, which enters the season as the defending Big South Tournament champion, announced the 2018 slate of games Tuesday.

PC’s slate will feature three exhibition games, including a trip to North Carolina on Aug. 19, before hosting back-to-back home games to start the season against UNC Greensboro (Aug. 24) and Florida Gulf Coast (Aug. 26).

One of the early highlights will then follow for the Blue Hose as they play back-to-back games against ACC foes – each on the road – as PC visits North Carolina State (Aug. 31) and Wake Forest (Sept. 4). The two games are the first half a of a four-game road swing that concludes with trips to Furman (Sept. 8) and Georgia State (Sept. 15).

