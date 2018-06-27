Waterloo, S.C.

Marion Gene Hornsby, 77, of 12986 Neely Ferry Road and husband of Nancy Bagwell Hornsby, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born in Clinton, S.C., he was a son of the late Lionel Leo and Thelma Stone Hornsby. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was retired from Torrington, was a member of Second Baptist Church, and the Laurens Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team.

Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday June 30, 2018, at Second Baptist Church, with burial in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.