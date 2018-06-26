PC women’s 2018 soccer schedule released

The Presbyterian College women’s soccer team announced its 2018 schedule Tuesday, featuring a pair of three-match homestands in just more than a month to open the season.

PC opens the schedule Aug. 23 with a home game against Furman, which will then be followed by games at Martin Stadium against The Citadel (Aug. 26) and Alabama State (Aug. 31). After a three-game road swing immediately after, which will see the team play at Mercer (Sept. 2), South Carolina State (Sept. 5) and Wofford (Sept. 9), PC then comes back home for the first three Big South Conference games against Winthrop (Sept. 15), Charleston Southern (Sept. 19) and UNC Asheville (Sept. 26).

The Blue Hose will play 10 Big South games this season, one against each conference opponent – including newcomers Hampton and USC Upstate.