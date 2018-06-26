Local events lead up to July 4 holiday

The annual Riverfront Freedom Festival at the Laurens City Amphitheater will be among several events leading up to the July 4 holiday.

The weekend will include Finally Friday’s “Sweet Tea Soiree,” presented by Main Street Laurens on the historic square as well as the Lights on the Lake fireworks display Saturday night at Lake Greenwood.

The Riverfront festival, organized by the City of Laurens, will include a fireworks finale and the finals of the Laurens Sings competition. The local band Outshyne is also scheduled to perform.

The 10 Laurens Sings finalists will perform one song apiece prior to the winners being announced. The overall winner of the competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The list of finalists includes: Nicholas Smith, Randy Holdway, Adrienne McWhorter, Mason Copeland, David Henry, Ane´ Panapa, Hunter Tippins, Ayden Sellars and Mary-Kate Kennedy.

The Riverfront Freedom Festival is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks slated to start around 9:15 p.m.

“Lights on the Lake,” in its fifth year, is billed as the “largest patriotic fireworks display in the region.

Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. with music by the Jake Bartley Band starting at 6 p.m. at the Fellowship Camp & Conference Center.

The event annually attracts thousands of spectators. Parking at Fellowship is $5 per vehicle and attendees are asked to register online at connectlakegreenwood.com due to space restrictions. No personal coolers are allowed.

“Bringing friends, family and loved ones together under a blanket of stars, the Lights on the Lake celebration and fireworks display grows even larger, pulling together a grand spectacle,” said Connect Lake Greenwood Chairman Jimmy Peden.

Main Street Laurens’ Sweet Tea Soiree, part of the organization’s “Finally Friday” series of events on the historic square in Laurens, begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Businesses on the square will be open late with the beach-music band “The Shag Doctorz” performing at 7 p.m.

The Sweet Tea Soiree begins at 6 p.m. Attendees may purchase a Finally Friday glass mug for $5 and enjoy iced teas from participating businesses.