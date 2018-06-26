GOP Primary run-off for county, state offices

Laurens County voters are headed to the polls today for a primary election runoff to decide a county council seat in addition to GOP nominations for governor and attorney journal.

Voters in Laurens County Council District 1 will decide between Kemp Younts and Susan Thackston, the top two vote getters in the June 12 Republican primary election. The winner will be the presumptive winner in November to take the county council seat currently filled by the retiring Ted Nash.

The GOP governor’s race is between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and businessman John Warren with the winner to face Democratic challenger Rep. James Smith in the November general election. Incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson faces a challenge from Rep. Todd Atwater.

Here is a link to Laurens County voting precincts.