Dateline – Spartanburg, S.C.

Mr. Roger L. Jones, Sr., devoted and loving father and husband, age 70 of Spartanburg, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

He was born on November 2, 1947 in Chester, S.C., to the late Claude Lindsay and Pauline Winchester Jones. He was a High School Guidance Counselor and was a member of First Baptist Church North Spartanburg. He graduated from Newberry College and obtained his Master’s Degree plus 30 from Winthrop University. He was also a member of Chester Masonic Lodge and Theta Chi Fraternity.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at First Baptist Church North Spartanburg from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the sanctuary of the church. Graveside and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.

E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.

Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, S.C.