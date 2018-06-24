Terry Cape
Dateline – Clinton, S.C.
Terry Cape, age 71, of 203 Pinewood Ave., passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born in Woodruff, S.C., and was a son of the late Jack and Ruth Baldwin Cape. He worked as a Truck Driver for Winn Dixie for 27 years.
A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton