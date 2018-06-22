Waterloo man dies in single-car crash

A Waterloo man was killed in a single-car wreck Thursday night on Harris Springs Road.

The victim was identified as Eugene Fleeman, Jr., 49, of Walker Street in Waterloo. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said Fleeman died of multiple blunt-force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:15 p.m.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpt. Bill Rhyne, the 1999 Honda Acura driven by Fleeman was traveling south on Harris Springs Road about a mile south of Waterloo when he crossed the centerline, over corrected and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road, the car struck the ditch, and two trees before overturning.