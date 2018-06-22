Waterloo, S.C. – Melvin Leon “Dick” Winburn, age 76, of 7375 Riverfork Road and husband of Brenda Davenport Winburn, passed away at his home Friday, June 22, 2018.

Born in Hartsville, S.C., he was a son of the late Lide George and Annie Mae Long Winburn. He was formerly employed with Riegel Screen Printing in Ware Shoals and was the owner-operator of “I Couldn’t Be Any Better Lawn Service.” Dick was a charter member of Bethlehem Union Church and enjoyed cooking grits and fried chicken. He loved giving to people and feeding them.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Bethlehem Union Church, with burial in Bethlehem Union Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.