Main Street Laurens: Saturday market, Shag Doctorz next Friday

Laurens, SC – Main Street Laurens’ Downtown Farmer’s Market, sponsored by GHS, will return Friday with more vegetables and eggs, popcorn, local honey and a vendor who offers locally made chow-chow, according to Main Street Laurens director Jonathan Irick. The market opens form 8 a.m. to noon, but it’s better to come early for the best selection.

Then next Friday, June 29 Main Street Laurens brings back its monthly summer concert series, Finally Friday!, and The Shag Doctorz will provide Carolina Beach Music for listening and dancing on the Historic Downtown Square in Laurens.

Main Street businesses plan to be open late Friday, and the event, which includes a drink booth, begins at 6 p.m. The music will be going from7 to 9 p.m.

Also open tonight, Friday , June 22 from 7 to 10 p.m., will be Restoration Kitchen and Appliance, with free coffee and desserts in its restored historic building at 111 W. Laurens St. Next week in support of Finally Friday!, it will open for activities and conversation from 5 to 10 p.m.