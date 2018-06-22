Arrests made after high-speed chase by LCSO

A criminal suspect wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Thursday night through Gray Court and parts of Laurens.

The suspect was spotted and approached by LCSO deputies at a Gray Court gas station in an allegedly stolen truck. The suspect then rammed a LCSO vehicle head-on, backed into a parked vehicle and hit a LCSO deputy, who had approached the vehicle on foot. The suspect also hit a pedestrian as he fled the scene, hitting several other vehicles as he sped down S.C. Highway 14 toward Laurens.

He later lost control of the truck and overturned. The suspect and a passenger in the truck were injured and transported by EMS to a hospital.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the LCSO is handing the other criminal activity. Neither the suspects in the chase nor the injured deputy were immediately identified.