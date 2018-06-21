Smith to hold meet-and-greet Friday; Laurens SB to host free clinics

New Laurens High softball coach Michaela Smith, will be holding a meet-and-greet Friday at 6 p.m. The meet-and-greet will be held inside the main Laurens High gymnasium.

The meeting is primarily for those who are rising seventh- through 12th-grader girls interested in playing softball next season, all are welcome to attend.

Smith is also slated to have practices with the Raider veterans and prospects Tuesday through Thursday evening next week, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., but will also hold free clinics each Monday in July, from 7-8:30 p.m. The clinics are for those in second through sixth grade. The practices with the Raider players are expected to run from July 10 through July 21.

In the announcement by Laurens High, Smith said she hoped the free clinics will help spark interest in the game, and help develop fundamentals needed for when they are able to either play on the JV or Varsity squads.

“If we can generate enough interest at an earlier age and increase the number of girls participating in grade seven and beyond, we may be able to add an additional squad of younger girls to our program” Smith said in a Thursday press release.