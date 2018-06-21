Laurens, S.C. – Jesse James “Bootie” Calvert, 78, of 55 Burton Road and husband of the late Pheobe Grace Loftis Calvert, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Born in Spartanburg County, S.C., he was a son of the late Homer Jesse and Cora Lee Gosnell Calvert. Mr. Calvert retired from Milliken, was an entrepreneur, and owned Calvert’s 4-Way Stop. He was of the Baptist faith and was a mason and shriner.

A visitation will be held at the home of his daughter, Melissa Calvert, 101 Grant Drive in Laurens on Friday, June 22, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

A cryptside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.