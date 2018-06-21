County employee charged with embezzling from LCSO

A former Laurens County employee was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzlement of public funds with a value of less than $10,000.

Jamie Renee Masters, 50, of Fountain Inn is accused of taking the money for personal use between August of 2017 and April of this year. She was employed as the county’s benefits coordinator.

Officers from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called to investigate the case by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked into the Johnson Detention Center Thursday awaiting a bond hearing.