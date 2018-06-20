Laurens, S.C. – David Lewis Templeton, age 82, of 219 Meadow Road, and husband of Louise Kirkland Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late John Warren Templeton, Sr. and Agnes Smith Templeton. David retired from Laurens Glass after 38 years of service and was a member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church. He was formerly a Mason and member of Palmetto Lodge #19 and was formerly a Shriner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

