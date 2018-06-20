Laurens, S.C. – David Glenn Ashmore, age 61, of 5 Beattie Street, and husband of Robin Gibson Ashmore, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Sue Pace Ashmore of Laurens and the late James Willie Ashmore. David was formerly employed with O’Reilly Auto Parts and was a member of Infusion Worship Center in Laurens. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at 185 Cypress Street, Clinton, SC 29325 and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.