Laurens, S.C. – Brenda Koon Hammond, 75, of 107 Wilderness Drive, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Koon, Sr. and Sara Brownlee Koon. Brenda graduated from The Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 and worked for many years at Torrington as plant nurse. A member of First Presbyterian Church, she was very active with the Presbyterian Women having served in local and state leadership roles. She was also a volunteer with the Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary having served as treasurer and president, helped organized our local American Heart Association where she served as president, and was a former board member of the Laurens County United Way.

A loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Edward Lloyd Hammond of the home; son, David Hammond and wife Julie of Laurens; and her grandson, Nicholas Hammond of Laurens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Koon, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church.

The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

