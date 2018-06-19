Public meeting scheduled for U.S. Highway 76 roundabout

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 , concerning the proposed safety improvement at the intersection of US 76 at S- The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public information meeting, concerning the proposed safety improvement at the intersection of US 76 at S- 72 (Trinity Church Road /Dial Place Lane) in Laurens County.

5-7 p.m. at Laurens District 55 High School cafeteria, The meeting will be held fromat Laurens District 55 High School cafeteria, 5058 Hwy 76 West in Laurens.

https://www.scdot. org/ Public Involvement Quicklinks- Current Projects or the project website http://arcg.is/1PjryP The meeting will have a drop in format with displays for viewing, informational handouts, and comment forms. Project information will also be available on the SCDOT website:Public Involvement Quicklinks- Current Projects or the project website

The purpose of this project is to improve the safety of this intersection to help reduce the frequency and severity of crashes occurring at this location. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area. This location was selected for improvement through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). The HSIP uses a data-driven strategic approach to identify locations throughout the state with high crash rates or patterns and implements safety enhancements through infrastructure-related improvements. The HSIP project selection requires an engineering study that includes an analysis of the crash data, an assessment of field conditions, and an evaluation of the effectiveness of all potential countermeasures to ensure maximum safety benefit is obtained for the amount of funds invested.

The engineering study for this location identified a single lane, modern roundabout as the most effective countermeasure for improving the safety at this intersection. National research has proven that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by up to 90 percent, injury crashes by up to 76 percent, and all crashes by up to 35 percent. Within South Carolina, our studies of intersections converted to roundabouts have shown 100 percent fatality reduction and an overall 71 percent crash reduction. If constructed, it will be the first roundabout in Laurens County.