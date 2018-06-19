Gray Court, S.C. – Curtis Leon Barbrey, age 81, of 3194 Sawmill Road, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at his home.

Born in Simpsonville, S.C., he was a son of the late Hosea Lee and Martha Mosteller Barbrey. Curtis worked in textiles and retired from Wal-Mart. He was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, in the family cemetery located at 3088 Sawmill Road.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

