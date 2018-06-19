Body discovered along roadside in Mountville

The body of a Laurens County woman was discovered on Beaverdam Church Road in Mountville Friday morning, but so far Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies have said they have found no evidence of foul play.

The body was identified as Gwen Parks Wingo, of Torrington Road in Laurens. According to the LCSO, a local farmer passing by on his tractor discovered the woman’s body. The LCSO was called and brought in its Crime Scene Unit. Capt. Robert Wilkie of the LCSO said the investigation is ongoing, but there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Laurens County Vickie Cheek said the time of death is estimated at around 1 a.m. Friday, about nine hours before the body was found. Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.