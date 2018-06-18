Dateline – Gray Court, S.C.

Lana Knight Brewington, 62, of 3101 Sawmill Rd. and wife of Michael David Brewington, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at her home.

Born in Laurens, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Mitchell Gault Knight Sr. and Margaret Virginia Baldwin Knight. A homemaker, Mrs. Brewington was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.