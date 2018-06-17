Dateline – Gray Court, S.C.

John Harley Shelden, 89, passed away at his home in Gray Court, S.C., on June 17, 2018.

John was born in Seymour, Mo., on January 30, 1929, and was the son of the late John Wayne and Julia Davis Shelden.

John wore many hats during his lifetime, including farming, ranching, running a movie theater, furniture store manager, life insurance agent, police commissioner, mayor, deacon at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, construction procurement specialist, equipment operator, builder of custom picture frames, and church youth leader.

But the true legacy of John Shelden was the wisdom, work ethic, and Godly living shared with his children and their families. John instilled in them his values of being honest, working hard, following through with commitments, loving God, honoring country, always loving each other, and keeping the bonds of family strong.

The family will be at the residence, 100 Wham Lawn Rd. Gray Court, SC 29645, and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m,. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church. A private family interment will be held in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

