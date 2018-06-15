Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Gwendolyn Parks Wingo, 43, of 2812 Torrington Road, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Born in Greenwood, S.C., she was the wife of Guyna Ray Wingo, IIII and daughter of Joseph W. Parks, Sr. and Diane Merchant Parks. She was of the Baptist faith.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home of Linda Porter Mullinax, 307 Forest Lane Drive, Gaffney, S.C.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.