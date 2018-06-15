Gwendolyn Parks Wingo
Dateline – Laurens, S.C.
Gwendolyn Parks Wingo, 43, of 2812 Torrington Road, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Born in Greenwood, S.C., she was the wife of Guyna Ray Wingo, IIII and daughter of Joseph W. Parks, Sr. and Diane Merchant Parks. She was of the Baptist faith.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at the home of Linda Porter Mullinax, 307 Forest Lane Drive, Gaffney, S.C.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
1 Comment
Gwen aka LilBit. I’m lost at words. 7 yrs and a baby girl u gave me. Our baby is 15 now working and soon will be graduating. I hurt for her cause she really wanted to show u she was graduating and make u proud. Zaye knows u love her and I know u know we love u. You would call me asking can u and Zaye could come to bama and stay with me and I kept telling u come on and u just wouldn’t. Please watch over us I know u in heaven and I know u watching every move we make. I still promise to never leave Zaye no matter what I promise to guide her and protect her the best way I know how and can. I promise to do everything In my power to make sure she don’t even meet the life we once lived. I will truly miss u you took a piece of my heart with u when u left. Angel LilBit I love u more and more to the moon til it never fades