Effie Pitts

Laurens, S.C. – Effie Frances O’Shields Pitts, 99, widow of James Donnan Pitts, of 7059 Highway 252, died Friday, June 15, 2018 at her home.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Maggie Terry O’Shields. She was a homemaker and a member of Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.