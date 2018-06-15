Bailes shines at LCS, wins Carolina Clash SLM

It may be a different year, but the results for Ross Bailes during Tuesday night’s Laurens County Shrine Race were the same as they have been three times before.

Bailes was dominant from start to finish during Tuesday night’s Carolina Clash Super Late Model Division main event at Laurens County Speedway, rolling to victory over Rambo Franklin, who finished second, and third-place finisher Joey Coulter. Brett Hamm ended up fourth and Dustin Mitchell was fifth.

The victory was the fourth at the Shrine Race for Bailes, who last won the annual event in 2016. Tuesday night’s victory earned him a payday of $4,000.

On a cool and mostly overcast night Bailes got off to a hot start in qualifying, posting a time of 14.517 seconds to earn the pole position. Coulter had just finished .022 seconds behind in qualifying, while Hamm was third at 14.587 – completing a trio of drivers who were the only ones to break 14.6 seconds in qualifying. Because he won the poll position, Bailes decided to start on the outside of Row 1 instead of the inside for the main event, and the decision immediately paid off. He used a strong start to get past Coulter, who was on the inside of Row 1, and took the lead. Franklin immediately followed in third, with Hamm and Mitchell taking the next two spots. Coulter had a challenge early from Franklin for second place, but in the first few laps Coulter was able to keep the veteran at bay, all while the top five drivers started to pull away from the rest of the field.

Bailes even closed in on lapping the tail end of the field, made up by Mike Kernells, but the lapping would have to wait after a spinout in turn 2 forced Kernells to avoid a serious crash. Kernells did make contact with David Yandle’s car, but it was nowhere near serious enough to keep him from racing on after the restart on lap 6.

When the race did resume Bailes used the outside line again to get back to the front of the field, but Franklin had the better of Coulter and getting second place by the end of the seventh lap. Bailes, meanwhile, started to pull away from the rest of the field in the 35-lap main event, opening a lead of 1.5 seconds on Franklin through 11 laps.

As lap after lap went by, Bailes continued to hold a safe lead, even after catching up to the end of the field, and Franklin never got close enough to put together a serious challenge, eventually losing to Bailes by 3.682 seconds.

Final running order: 1. Ross Bailes; 2. Rambo Franklin; 3. Joey Coulter; 4. Brett Hamm; 5. Dustin Mitchell; 6. Doug Sanders; 7. Adam Yarborough; 8. Larry Grube; 9. David Yandle; 10. Mike Kernells; 11. Dustin Sloan.