Cross Hill woman dies in early morning crash

A Cross Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on S.C. Highway 39 between Laurens and Mountville early Saturday morning.

Brittney Byrd, 30, died at the scene of the accident and was pronounced at 1:38 a.m., according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland said a Dodge pickup driven by a 62-year-old Laurens man crossed the center line as it traveled northbound of Highway 39 near the Smithville Road intersection. After crossing the centerline, the truck collided with a 2000 Volkswagen sedan driven by Byrd.

According to Sutherland, both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles. Byrd was not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

The other driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

Coroner identifies driver

The driver of a Dodge Van who was killed on the evening of June 6 has been identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Raul Rosado, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Exit 19 on I-385 in Laurens County.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek, Rosado had been living in Laurens County for the past seven months after moving her from Puerto Rico. He was an employee at Country Fresh.