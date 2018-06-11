BREAKING: PC names Williams as softball coach

Presbyterian College’s search for a new softball coach is over after athletic director Danny Sterling announced Morehead State Head Coach David Williams was named to the same post.

Williams replaces Britne Stubbs, who was let go after a 2018 season that saw the team win just four games. She spent the previous four years at the helm of the Blue Hose.

“This is a great hire for the Presbyterian College softball team,” Sterling said. “David saw success at Morehead State, as well as Mars Hill, and we expect that to continue at Presbyterian College.”

Williams led Morehead State to 28 victories this past season, including a victory over Southeast Missouri State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. In 13 total seasons as a head coach, Williams has an overall record of 336-323-1, with stops at Morehead State, Mars Hill and Western Guilford High in Greensboro, N.C.

