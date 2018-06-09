Dateline – Gray Court, S.C.

Charles Randy Howard, 70, of 947 Bolt Road in the Hickory Tavern community, passed away on Saturday June 9, 2018 at his home. Born in Greenville County on March 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert “Bud” and MaeDel Howard. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Randy loved his animals and spending time with family and friends.

The graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Westview Memorial Park.