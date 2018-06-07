Single-car crash claims life on I-385

The driver of a Dodge Van was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash at Exit 19 on I-385.

The identity of the victim was being withheld by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the family.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland, the accident occurred when the van, traveling south on I-385, ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and concrete barrier and overturned.

The driver, who was entrapped in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 6:19 p.m.