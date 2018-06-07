Local, state offices on primary ballot

Seven candidates are vying for two seats on the Laurens County Council, while a three-way race among Republicans for the District 42 seat in the S.C. House of Representatives will conclude after Tuesday’s primary election.

Brooks Carwile, Doug Gilliam and Phillip Russell are vying to replace retiring Rep. Mike Anthony (D-Union) in the District 42 seat. All three candidates are from Union County, but District 42 crosses over from Union County into southern Laurens County including Joanna and parts of Clinton.

With no Democratic challenger, the winner of the primary election will be the presumptive winner following November’s general election. If none of the three candidates receive more than 50 percent of the votes, a run-off election between the top two vote getters will be held June 26. That is also the case for both Laurens County Council seats, which are from District 1 and District 5.

In District 1, Adam Howell, Susan Thackston, Ryan Thorn and Kemp Younts are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by the retiring Ted Nash. In District 5, incumbent Keith Tollison is facing challenges from Jeffrey Carroll and Dale Mitchell.

While the District 42 race is of importance and interest to residents of sections of southern Laurens County, other statewide primaries and U.S. House District 3 will be on the ballot for all county residents.

District 3 Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-Laurens) is unchallenged for his own party’s nomination, but he will face a challenge in November.

Anderson Democrat Mary Geren is seeking the Democratic nomination against Seneca’s Hosea Cleveland.

Voters will be asked to decide GOP and Democratic nominees for governor. For the first time, gubernatorial candidates are allowed to seek office with a running mate for lieutenant governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who took office after former Gov. Nikki Haley was named U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017, is facing a slew of GOP challengers, including Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson.

Mt. Pleasant labor attorney Catherine Templeton, who served in Haley’s cabinet, is also challenging McMaster along with Greenville businessman John Warren and former Democratic Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill.

Three Democratic hopefuls will be vying for the gubernatorial nomination as the party attempts to wrest away the office for the first time since Jim Hodges left office in 2003 and was succeeded by Mark Sanford.

Charleston businessman Phil Noble, Rep. James Smith of Mt. Pleasant and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Smith has chosen attorney and state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell (D-Lancaster) has his running mate, while Willis has chosen veteran S.C. Sen. John Scott of Columbia, and Noble has chosen Coastal Carolina professor Dr. Gloria Bromell Tinubu.

Templeton selected 13th Circuit Solicitor and former Wofford classmate Walt Wilkins as her running mate. McMaster chose Traveler’s Rest businesswoman Pamela Evette, while warren has picked Charleston businessman Pat McKinney.

In other statewide elections, voters will be asked elect a Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Three Republicans are seeking the nomination for Secretary of State along with incumbent Mark Hammond. Joshua Putnam, Nelson Faerber and Kerry Wood are the challengers.

Two Republicans are challenging incumbent Alan Wilson for state Attorney General. Lexington’s Todd Atwater and William Herlong of Greenville are seeking to unseat Wilson.

No Democratics are seeking either office. Statewide run-off elections will be held as necessary on June 26.