Dateline: Simpsonville, S.C.

Gregory R. Wooten, Sr., 56, husband of Rogena Gale Wooten, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Mr. Wooten was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., to the late Robert Eugene Wooten, Sr. and Marie Colosia Wooten. He was a former employee of Mitsubishi Polyester Film in Greer, S.C. He loved playing his guitar and building model planes and rockets.

Memorial Services will be 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

