Clinton athletics announces coaching changes

Clinton High Athletic Director Nickie Templeton announced a number of coaching shifts last week, as well as the return of a former athletic director to the department.

David Barnes was announced as the new assistant athletic director, taking over for Ryan Cavanaugh. The latter left that post to take over the head coaching role with the varsity softball program. Barnes was athletic director from 2010-2016, when Templeton was named his replacement.

“He brings a multitude of wisdom back to athletics,” Templeton said. “I am looking forward to working with him once again!”

Along with the return of Barnes, Templeton announced Mariel Fridy will be the JV volleyball and JV girls’ soccer coach, while Joe Benson will be the varsity girls’ soccer head coach. T.J. Lanford was named as an assistant coach for the baseball team, as the former Clinton graduate returns to help bolster the coaching staff.

Kasey Templeton, the resource officer at Clinton Middle School, will be the CMS volleyball coach, Andrew Campbell will become the head coach of the Clinton eighth-grade football team, Jason Speaks, another Clinton native who currently works with the girls’ AAU basketball program, will be the coach of the JV girls’ basketball team, and Nick Mann will be the JV boys’ soccer coach next season.