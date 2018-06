Laurens County officers from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources received the Zero Tolerance Award for their efforts in keeping Laurens County free from litter. The award was presented to them on Friday afternoon by PalmettoPride Enforcement Program Manager Scott Morgan. Pictured from left, PFC Preston Garner, Lance Cpl. Dan Bridges, PFC Chase Steward, 1st Sgt. Travis Dudley and PFC Chris Keller. (photo provided by SCDNR)