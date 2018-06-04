Dateline-Clinton, S.C.

Jimmy Lee South, age 91, went to be with his Lord, peacefully and surrounded by his family on June 4, 2018 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Gray Court, S.C., and was a son of the late Rufus Leroy and Lola May Hughes South.

Jimmy retired from Clinton Mills, Lydia Plant and was a member of Lydia Church of God. He loved gospel singing and preaching and in his younger years he loved to hunt and fish. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted Wednesday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton