Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Dorothy “Dotti” Lana Latour Borowve, age 70, of 202 Douglas Street, and wife of Edward Stanley Borowve, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018, at her home.

Born in Syracuse, New York, she was a daughter of the late George Latour and Inez Hunter Clark. Dotti was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Laurens. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a huge Syracuse Orange basketball fan.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Temple Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.