Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Edith Kay Sellers, 74, of 23297 Hwy 76 East and widow of Willard Eugene Sellers, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

She was born in Spartanburg County, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Eloise Seay Hardin.

Mrs. Sellers was a retired Employee of Timken, volunteer at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital and member of the Hospital Auxiliary. She attended Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton