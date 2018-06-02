Robert “Wayne” Shipman, Sr., 68, of 115 L.C. Drive, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Susan DuBois Shipman, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Claude Robert Shipman of Laurens and the late Audrey Smith Shipman. Wayne was a retired truck driver and member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church with burial in Forest Lawn East Cemetery.

The family will be at the home. Visitation will be at The Kennedy Mortuary on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.