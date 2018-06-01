Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Harley H. Culpepper, age 91, widower of Ellen Crowell Culpepper, passed away June 1, 2018 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Greenville, S.C., and was the son of the late JL and Roxie J. Carroll Culpepper.

Mr. Culpepper was retired from Clinton Mills. He was a member of Lydia Mills Church of God, where he served as Clerk, Sunday School Superintendent and Men’s Bible Class Teacher, Pastor’s Counselor and Financial Committee Member. He was a veteran of United States Navy serving in WWII.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Lydia Mill Church of God with interment at Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 11:00 to 12:00 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

