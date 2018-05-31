District 55’s L3 League about more than hoops

The inaugural season of Laurens County School District 55’s Laurens Lifelong Literacy (L3) is getting set to tip off this summer.

The L3 Summer League is to hold a player evaluation session and coaches’ meeting Saturday (June 2). Teams will be announced Monday (June 4) and the L3 Kickoff Jamboree is set for June 9.

The annual summer program is designed to fuse co-ed basketball and education through its three goals – live, learn and literacy. L3 is to provide three months of unique experiences for its participants that will help develop them as players, students and individuals.

Participation in the summer league is free for boys and girls ages 9-13 from across Laurens County District 55. Players will be divided into two age brackets. The elementary bracket is for rising fourth- and fifth-graders, while the middle-school bracket is for rising sixth-through-eighth graders.

More than 100 players have registered for the league. Games will be played on outdoor courts at Sanders Middle School or indoors at Sanders and Laurens Middle if necessary due to weather.

League Commissioner Bryant Kirk White said he expects 10 teams to be competing across the two divisions, but more could be added if additional players register. Open registration will be held Saturday (June 2) before player evaluations.

“We look at this sort of like a triangle,” White said. “What you do on the court along with literacy, which helps you understand other people, and education. Those three things together can help them correlate what they learn into a better life as a youth.”

The summer league develops and promotes literacy through its annual literary pick and the events that surround the selected book’s lessons. The 2018 L3 literary pick is “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander. All players are required to read the selection as a foundation for other summer activities, which will consist of introspectively fueled experiences such as crossover days, guest speakers, goal planning, team building, city government day, the community Hoop Dreams basketball tournament, and Laurens District High School Alumni basketball game.

Here is a complete schedule for the L3 Summer League:

June 2 – Player Evaluations & Coaches Meeting

June 4 – Teams Announcement/Notifications

June 9 – 2018 L3 Kickoff Jamboree

June 14-16 – Week 1 Games

June 21-23 – Week 2 Games

June 28-30 – Week 3 Games & Crossover Day 1 (Saturday)

July 1-8 – Off Week

July 12-14 – Week 4 Games

July 19-21 – Week 5 Games

July 26-28 – Week 6 Games & Crossover Day 2 (Saturday; City & Government Day)

Aug. 2-4 – Week 7 Games

Aug. 9 – **Make up Regular Season games (if necessary)

Aug. 11 – L3 Hoop Dreams Tournament & Crossover Day 3

Aug. 12 – 2018 L3 Championship Games & Laurens High Alumni Game.