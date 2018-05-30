Volunteers in contest Saturday as they beautify their county

This Saturday morning, June 2, volunteers have another opportunity to hit the streets and help remove some of the trash from Laurens County’s roadways, and a contest will pit groups against each other as they post fun pictures with the hashtag, #keeplaurenscountybeautiful, and clean up the areas closest to your homes and businesses.

"They can use Instagram or Facebook, or send the pictures via email if that works for them," said Nicole Firmin with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. "We will be checking them on Monday and pick a winner, and set up a time to snap a photo of their team and give them a little surprise."

The hashtag photo op contest is part of the chamber’s rebranding of the Beautify Laurens County committee, which was voted in as a standing committee almost eight years ago and launched the first quarterly cleanup event seven years ago last month, according to the chamber’s Dianne Wyatt.

Since that time, volunteers from across the county have combed the roadways and collected more than 110 tons of trash, Wyatt said.

The chamber needs totals from any volunteer who would like to participate either Saturday morning or at another time which may be more convenient.

To enable the chamber to document the location of volunteers working Saturday or other more convenient times, Wyatt asks that they call the chamber office at 864-833-2716 and then come by the office at 291 Professional Park Road, Clinton, for free trash bags, gloves and safety vests provided by Palmetto Pride.