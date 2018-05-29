Fountain Inn man dies in single-vehicle accident

A Fountain Inn man was killed in a single-car accident Saturday night on Fairview Road about two miles south of Fountain Inn.

Douglas Eddie Hunt II, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 8:45 p.m., according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek. Hunt died of multiple blunt-force traumas.

Two children, who were secured in car seats were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries, said S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Bill Rhyne.

According to Rhyne, the 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Hunt ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected then ran off the left side of the road, crossed the road again and hit a tree just after 8 p.m.

Hunt was wearing a seatbelt, Rhyne said.

Hunt is to be buried Wednesday at Cannon Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three sons.

The fatality was the 13th this year on county roadways. Laurens County currently ranks ninth in the state for the number of traffic deaths.