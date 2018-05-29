Dateline – Fountain Inn, S.C.

Donald Lynn Wise, Sr., 68, of 297 Tillbrook Court passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.

Born in Laurens, S.C., he was a son of the late Paul and Gladys Christian Wise, was retired from Ingersoll-Rand and of the Church of God faith.

Funeral services will be noon Friday, June 1, 2018, at Grace Community Chapel in Hickory Tavern conducted with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Laurens.

The family will be at the residence. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.