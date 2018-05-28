Upstate Forever holds June 5 Rain Barrel workshop

On Tuesday, June 5, Laurens County residents can learn to take advantage of rains like the county is experiencing this week at an Upstate Forever rain barrel workshop Tuesday June 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Laurens County Water Sewer Commission.

The workshop is part of an outreach program to encourage rain water harvesting and reuse in partnership with Fujifilm Manufacturing USA, Inc., and Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.

Participants will learn how to install and maintain rain barrels and will take home a rain barrel of their own.

The workshops are free to residents of Waterloo, Cross Hill, and other communities near Lake Greenwood, an important drinking water source for many Laurens and Greenwood County residents.

While there is no cost for the workshops and the rain barrels are free, space is limited, so participants are asked to reserve their spot. For more information or to register, contact Chris Starker at cstarker@upstateforever.org or (864) 250-0500, ext. 15.

The Laurens County Water Sewer Commission is located at 3850 US Hwy 221 S, Laurens, SC 29360.